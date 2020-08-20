1/1
Marion Eloise LONG
1949-03-27 - 2020-08-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at the Hamilton General Hospital, due to complex health issues. Always loved by her family. Predeceased by her steadfast and supportive parents, Mabel and Norman R. Long. Survived by her brothers, Russell (Renée) of Milton, Douglas (Peggy) of Ottawa and sister, Janet in Hamilton. Proud Aunt to Graham (Ellen) of Ottawa and Great Aunt to their son Jacob. Marion had a tough time getting through life, but remained optimistic and generous to those she met. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stewart Pugsley (Firestone Clinic) and the staff at Caroline Place Retirement Home, for their kindness and patience in caring for her. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral. She had requested her ashes be scattered at Wellman's Corners Cemetery, near Campbellford, Ontario, and it shall be so. Marion is in God's care now, and for evermore. Arrangements entrusted to MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St. East, Hamilton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
9055286303
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved