Peacefully, at the Hamilton General Hospital, due to complex health issues. Always loved by her family. Predeceased by her steadfast and supportive parents, Mabel and Norman R. Long. Survived by her brothers, Russell (Renée) of Milton, Douglas (Peggy) of Ottawa and sister, Janet in Hamilton. Proud Aunt to Graham (Ellen) of Ottawa and Great Aunt to their son Jacob. Marion had a tough time getting through life, but remained optimistic and generous to those she met. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stewart Pugsley (Firestone Clinic) and the staff at Caroline Place Retirement Home, for their kindness and patience in caring for her. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral. She had requested her ashes be scattered at Wellman's Corners Cemetery, near Campbellford, Ontario, and it shall be so. Marion is in God's care now, and for evermore. Arrangements entrusted to MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St. East, Hamilton.