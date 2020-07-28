It is with heavy hearts that on Thursday, July 23rd 2020 we must announce the passing of the beloved Marion Lloyd. Marion was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her. In her 78 years of life, she brightened the lives of all who knew her. Her Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grand Children will forever hold her within their hearts and withhold her legacy for many years to come. "You will be cherished, missed, and a part of our hearts always and forever. We love you, Momma." -Richard & Doris Hall, Ann & Allen Webb, Laura Lloyd, Bonnie & Donald Smith, Douglas & Late Charlene Lloyd, and Ted (Cecil) Lloyd. . If you wish to pay your respects to Marion Lloyd one last time, there will be a viewing held at M.A Clark & Sons Funeral home, 567 Upper Wellingston St North of Fennel, Hamilton Ontario. Viewing takes place on Wednesday, July 29th, From 7PM - 9PM.



