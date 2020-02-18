|
Peacefully at home, surrounded by family on February 15, 2020. She was born August 28, 1925 on the family farm in Vittoria, Ontario. Marion was called home to join her husband Malcolm (2005), daughter Mary Sue (2016) and granddaughter Kaitlin (1992). Survived by son-in-law Paul Rycroft; children Austin, Nancy Bliss (Brian), Malcolm (Debora), David (Leslie) and Ian. Much loved Grammy to Caroline, Brandon, Matthew (Caroline), Alana, Dallas, Colin (Ashley), Braydon (Tiffany), Nathan, Devin (Claudine), Jessie and Jaime. Great-Grammy to Zack, Vince, Roslyn, Landon and Emma. Auntie to many beloved nieces and nephews. Marion transferred to Hamilton as a "Bell Gal" working with Bell Canada and once starting her family enjoyed various sales and demonstrating positions. She was a busy member of various clubs and ladies' auxiliaries at HMCS Star, Burl. Navy Club, Mohawk Canoe Club, Ukulele Band, Wellington Square Guitar group, bowling league and Red Hats. She was a fast packer, always at the ready for any adventure around the world or here at home. Mum was our greatest cheerleader and loved her home, cooking, gardening and organizing all kinds of get-togethers. She was the family story teller and we will all cherish a lifetime of precious memories. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. with a Funeral Service in the Chapel on Thursday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m. In kindness donations to the Vittoria & District Foundation Inc would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020