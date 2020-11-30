1/
Marion Grace MacNeil
(nee Ryan) Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 at 84 years of age. Reunited with her beloved husband John. Dear mother of Sharon and Ryan and grandmother of Randi, Jordan, Marshall and Sonny. Marion will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law Allan McNeil, lifetime friends of Roy and Jeanette Chapman, her extended family and many friends. She was a past resident of Villa Italia and Chartwell Willow Grove. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Regina Mundi Church (631 Mohawk Rd W, Hamilton). Procession to Resurrection Catholic Cemeteries to follow. Funeral arrangements entrusted to P.X. Dermody's Funeral Home. Share memories and RSVP for the funeral at dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
