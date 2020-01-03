|
|
On December 31, 2019, we lost our Mother and best friend who passed away peacefully in her sleep. Marion was in her 88th year. Predeceased by her devoted husband Bill. Loving mother of Lynn (Gary), Kathy (Charles), Dave (Donna), Rick (BJ), grandmother to Sarah (Steve) and Martin (Paige). Predeceased by her sister Helen and brothers Joe, Walter, Eddie and Henry. Marion will be fondly remembered by Tracy, Gord and Kevin, Victor and Judy. Marion was a stay-at-home mom before returning to her career with TD bank. She also worked part-time for a while with Bill at Stanley Works. Marion loved to draw, paint, sew, travel, visit the malls and read novels - although she always had to read the last few pages of each book first to ensure it was going to be a happy ending. She loved her family dearly and was extremely proud of her granddaughter Sarah for achieving her career in Physiotherapy. Marion lived at Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Home and loved her friends and the many team members that looked after her there. The family would like to thank them for their extraordinary assistance and kindness over the years. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses in the CCU unit at St. Joseph's Hospital for their dedication to our mom and then finally the 3 West nursing team at St. Peter's Hospice for their compassionate end-of-life care. "A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go." Friends and family will be received at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ROBINSON CHAPEL, 15 West Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario L8L 5B9, 905-522-2496 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.