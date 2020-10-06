1/1
Marion Janet (Forsyth) Barker
1943-03-19 - 2020-10-02
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marion Janet Barker (Forsyth) on October 2, 2020 in her 77th year. Marion succumbed to her illness, heart disease after a lengthy battle. She will be remembered by her devoted husband George Conrad Barker. Loving and devoted mother to her children and their spouses, Leah, Craig, Naomi, Gerald, Jim, Barb, Mike and Lynn. Her amazing hugs and kisses will be missed by her 8 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Marion is survived by her loving siblings and their spouses, Margaret Payne, Marge and Ed Procyshyn, George and Jeanie Forsyth, Roslyn and Douglas Guise. She loved all of her nieces and nephews. She will be reunited with her mother and father Mary and Alexander Forsyth, brothers Rodger and Randy. Thank you Dr. C. Demers (General Hospital) for caring for Marion, we will be forever grateful for the extra time we had with our mother. Jo-Ann Bevan, you have been an amazing friend to Marion and our family, thank you. Marion had so many friends dear to her at St. Elizabeth Village, she will be missed, but forever in our hearts. “Bye Bye Love”. A celebration of Marion's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 6, 2020.
