Passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 in her 86th year surrounded by family. She is reunited with her husband Reg. She leaves behind children Dave (Heather), Tom (Pat), Sandy (Steve) and Kevin. Sadly missed by grandchildren Kara (Andrew), James (Amy), Kyle (Marissa) and MacKenzie (Sammy), great-grandchildren Piper, Charlotte, Nora and Sebastian. She will be missed by extended family and friends. Special thanks to The Wellington for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program, Parkinson's Canada or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. A visitation for Marion will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E., Hamilton, Ontario, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Blain family.