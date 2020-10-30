1/1
Marion Kathleen ECKSTEIN
Of Guelph, Ontario passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in East River, N.S. August 23, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Madge (Publicover) Meisner. Marion spent time in Victoria, BC, Montreal, PQ, Dartmouth, NS and Hamilton, ON where her husband retired from the Royal Canadian Navy and McMaster University. Always active in their church, Marion served at Transfiguration Lutheran Church on Fennell Avenue in Hamilton for many years. She was the director of altar care and used her sewing skills to make banners and paraments for the sanctuary. Marion is survived by her loving son, Keith and his wife, Kay, always busy Daughter #2 of Bayswater, NS., loving daughter, Dianne and husband, Keith Bailey of Aberfoyle, ON, younger sister, Opal of Halifax, NS, and younger brother Zane (Doris) of Bayswater, NS. Marion was Grandma to Scott, Shawn, and Shamus Eckstein, Rick Crimp, Barry Coulter, Lori (Coulter) McDonald, Sandra (Garrett's mom), and a special friend to Bill Coulter of Kingston, ON. She was Great-Grandma to Garrett, Kurtlen, Jaxen, Jade and Quinn Eckstein; Kaeli, Tylar and Jakob McDonald; Madison and Sam Crimp, and "Aunt Marion" to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased in 2003 by Earl Theodore, husband of 57 years, and older brother Otto in 2012; younger brothers Starr Enos and 'Little One' Meisner. A Celebration of Life will be held in Nova Scotia when the travel restrictions have eased. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent via funeral home website below Marion's notice. In lieu of flowers donations to Operation Smile Canada would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 30, 2020.
