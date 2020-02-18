|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Marion on February 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in her 81st year. Loving wife of the late Charles (1978). Loving mother of Bill (Cathy), Karen Marcotte (Paul), Linda (Vlad), and Susan Pettit (Andrew). Loving grandma of Linda (Doug), Laura, Charles (Georgia), Kevin (Kathleen), Ian, Eric, Bradley, Thomas, Mark, Turner, Erin, and Megan. Loving great-grandmother of Theodore, Arizona, and Timothy. She was an avid gardener and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A special thanks to the staff on St. Peter's Palliative Care Unit for their exceptional care and kindness. Visitation will be held at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 2745 N Ridge Trail, Oakville on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020