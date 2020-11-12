Peacefully at the General Hospital surrounded by her loving family on November 10, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Terry Jolley. Loving mother of Lisa, Mike, Doug (Crystal) and Jason. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear daughter of Sam and the late Peggy. Sadly missed by many brothers, sisters, family and friends. Special thank you to all the staff at the General Hospital, I.C.U. South and 7 West, for all their care and compassion. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Saturday, November 14, from 1-3 p.m. All guests must practice physical distancing and wear a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. Cremation to follow.