After a brief illness, Marion passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband Mitchell; her parents, Dewey and Elizabeth (Gloyd); and her siblings, Helen, Betty, Myrl and Lloyd. Marion will be deeply missed by nieces Jane Paisley-Canning, Judy Paisley, Cyndee Case, great niece and nephew Paisley Canning and Robert Canning, nephews Wayne, Rick, Bill and Geoff Smith; extended family members and many dear friends. Married to Mitchell Brown Tait for 64 years, Marion lived a long and happy life and had a successful administrative career. Marion expressed her strong creative flair through many activities, including calligraphy, drawing, and wood carving. As an avid member of a local wood carving group she made both wonderful friends and beautiful works of art. She readily shared her love of carving with others and carved daily until very recently. Marion was a gifted genealogist and very proud to be a Mayflower descendant, United Empire Loyalist, and a Daughter of the American Revolution. Marion loved chatting about her genealogy discoveries and with her extensive knowledge of family ancestries, she could usually figure out the common connections that unite so many of us. She encouraged others to learn more about their family histories and helped many people get started on their own paths to discovery. Accompanied by niece Cyndee (her 'Mayflower girl'), Marion made several trips to Massachusetts to celebrate her Mayflower heritage. She treasured the family members and friends she discovered through her genealogical research. Thank you to Dr. Blake and the 3rd floor staff of HWMH for their excellent care, despite the challenges posed by COVID. Private interment has taken place. If you wish to honour Marion through a donation, we hope you'll consider the No.6 RCAF Dunnville Museum (https://www.rcafmuseum.org/site/home
) or the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (https://dhhf.ca/donate/
). Memories can be shared at https://www.ballardminorfh.ca/