Peacefully, at the Queens Garden Long Term Care Residence, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Joe McDonald (2008) and her son David McDonald (1979). Loved mother of Brenda, Elaine, Mary, Gerard, Julia, Andrea and unofficial 8th bonus child of the family, Paul Leger. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Morgane, Kailen Rose and Chloe Rae, Joshua, and David and great grandmother of Gianna and Lazzaro. Maris was ahead of her times in many ways, including her lifelong love of learning, earned her BA from McMaster University in her '70s, her enthusiastic beliefs in women's equality in the sixties, meditation, and her passionate views on personal growth, and societal change. She was beautiful, intelligent, progressive and funny. Due to the restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date. On line tributes may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020