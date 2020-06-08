It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marisa while surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 58. Cherished daughter of Lina and the late Battista Di Pietro. Devoted and loving wife of Angelo for 41 years. Beloved mother of Rita Tome (Benny), Jason (Natia) and Mike (Katie Carr). Proud nonna of Michael, Alessia, Stephen and Marisa. Predeceased by her sister the late Rita Di Pietro, father-in-law the late Vincenzo Alfieri and mother-in-law the late Assunta Alfieri. Marisa will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Marisa's family would like to thank all family and friends who have offered their prayers and support even though they cannot be with them at this time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Private Visitation and Funeral Prayers will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222), followed by Interment at Mountview Gardens Cemetery in Stoney Creek.