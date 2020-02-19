|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mariuccia Di Vittorio in her 78th year on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Giovanni for 52 years. Loving mom to Joe (Gorete), John and Laura. Proud nonna to Joshua (Jessica) and Julian. Niece of Maria Marinac and Domina Petrinja. Dear aunt of Mario (Diane) Di Vittorio and Anna (Luigi) Chiarini. Dear comare to Marisa and Vincenzo Ciriello and santola to Jane Jankovic and friend to Mimma. Mariuccia is survived by many cousins in Detroit, Slovenia and Hamilton. She was a long-time working volunteer at Associazione Nazionale Alpini which she called her second home and where she made so many friends. She also volunteered at St. John the Baptist Church and St. Peter's Hospital. As per mom's wishes there will be no visitation or flowers. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. When the time comes, she will be reunited with her beloved Laura. If desired, donations to Community Living Hamilton, St. John the Baptist Church or cancer Research would be sincerely appreciated. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020