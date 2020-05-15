On Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, Marjorie Pearl Sykes Dailey began her heavenly journey. She was born Aug 10th, 1925 to Arthur Henry Sykes and Mary Ann Cadwell. She had three brothers, Frederick, Arthur and Donald; one sister Florence Hardman, who all predeceased her. Marjorie worked at Stelco before building a small business with her husband Angus on Barton Street. The location included a Postal Station which she operated for 28 years. Marjorie was a devoted Christian woman and a long-standing member of the Hamilton Christian Fellowship. She is the loving mother of Mary Tootikian, Nancy Cozens, and Diana Hill (John). Cherished grandmother of Jason (Heather), Zaven (Tanja), Karin, Christine, Jeffrey (2007), Charles, Angus, John Teau, Nathan (Espirito), Jeremy and Rebecca (Casey). She was always proud to be a great grandmother to Kaelyn, Makenna, Asher, Annika, Quintin, Vincint, Isabelle, Kody, Natasha, Samantha, Jessica, Owen, Teagan, Conner, Sebastian and Isabella (2017). Most recently welcomed her great-great granddaughter Morelia. She was also close to her remaining nieces and nephews including Ruth Lee, Nelson Sykes, Linda Flack, Wayne Sykes, Pat Redpath and David Hardman. Her final resting place is next to her beloved husband Angus (1985) at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express our thanks to Macassa Lodge for taking such good care of our mother these past three years. Our heartfelt gratitude to Bob Connolly for ministering to mother so faithfully.



