Marjorie "Marge" (Prior) DRURY
Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 92 with her loving family at her side. Reunited for eternity with her beloved husband and best friend of 43 years, Wally (May 2, 1989). Loving mother of Darlene, Rick, Debbie, Dan and Wally (Jessie). Predeceased by her parents Florence (Flossie) Prior and Step father George Wright, much loved grandson Jim, son-in-law Fred Houghton and brother William (Bill) Prior. She will be fondly remembered by her dear sister Evelyn Warren of Alberta. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Juravinski Hospital ICU, St. Joseph's Health Care, Personal Support Workers and the V.O.N. for their care and compassion. Mom fulfilled her wish to stay in her home of 65 years. Your spirit and fierce independence inspires. Her love and devotion for her dog Chinook brought many happy years. She had a long time passion for the Hamilton Tiger Cats. In keeping with mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In memory of Marjorie donations to The Salvation Army would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
