1930-2020, Passed away peacefully at the Meadows LTC in Ancaster on Friday March 20, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Walter Timms (2006). Sadly missed by her sons David (Gail) of Ancaster and John (Bernice) of Brantford. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew, Jeffrey, Megan, Jason and Ryan. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date in the family plot at Belsyde Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME, 280 St. David St. South, Fergus. Remembrances to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated 519 843 3100. [email protected]
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020