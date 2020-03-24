Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd.
280 St. David Street S
Fergus, ON N1M 2L5
(519) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie TIMMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jean TIMMS


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Jean TIMMS Obituary
1930-2020, Passed away peacefully at the Meadows LTC in Ancaster on Friday March 20, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Walter Timms (2006). Sadly missed by her sons David (Gail) of Ancaster and John (Bernice) of Brantford. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew, Jeffrey, Megan, Jason and Ryan. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date in the family plot at Belsyde Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME, 280 St. David St. South, Fergus. Remembrances to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated 519 843 3100. [email protected]
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -