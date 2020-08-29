1/1
Marjorie Loretta RAYNER
Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Farmer" Rayner. Loving mother of Lynda (Frank) Lacey, Lyle Rayner (Linda Dunham), and Joanne Pescetti (John Hunt). Proud Nana of Nadeen, David (Stephanie), Bobby, Jesse, Alan, and Brian (Stephanie), and great-grandmother of Paige, Shannon, Michelle, Jacob, Meredith, Jordan, Nathan, Kaylee, and Aly. She will be sadly missed by all of her family, friends (Timmies crew), and neighbours. A special thank you to the ER staff at Juravinski Hospital for their special attention to our Mom. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are welcome, please wear a mask. Donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
