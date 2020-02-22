|
Peacefully, with her loving family at her side, Leola passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Creekway Village Long Term Care in Burlington, ON. Born in Oromocto, NB to the late Lawrence McMinn and Vergie (White), Leola was raised there on the family farm with her sister Betty (2012). Leola graduated as an RN and worked at Victoria Hospital in London, ON in the early years where she married Don and started their family. They moved to Burlington in 1970, where Leola stayed at home and devoted herself full time to raising her family which was the most important job in the world to her. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother and she will be sadly missed. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Donald (2012). Survived by and best mom to Debbie Mushlian (Robert) of Burlington, Susan McLeod (Neil) of St. Catharines, Keith (Mila) of Australia. Cherished and loving grandma to Grant, Joel, Connor (Nicole), Erin, Seabreea, and Rivera. Thank you to the amazing staff at Creekway Village and Dr. Anderson for your years of TLC, and for making Leola a part of your "family", she was loved by all there and known for her humor and love of the color purple! Interment, Strathroy Cemetery, Strathroy, ON for a private family service as per Leola's wishes. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired donations to Creekway Village Long Term Care or a would be appreciated. HEAVEN - No Pain or Hurts -No Night or Darkness -No Death or Sorrow -No Weeping or Tears
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020