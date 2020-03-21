Home

Marjorie Ruth (Marge) WHITE

went home to be with her Lord on March 13, 2020 immediately after reading Matthew 16:35 ("For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.") at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald and daughter, Jennifer, as well as siblings Harold, Kathleen, Paul, Francis, Mark and Barbara. Devoted mother of Dr. Jonathon D. White and his wife Xiuman of Taiwan, and Dr. Janette E. White and her husband, William Crawley of Greer, South Carolina. Proud grandmother of Charity (Aien), Johann, Leon, Ruth, Rowan and Jessie. Sister of Philip. She was a 55 year member of Calvary Baptist Church, Oakville and served in Pioneer Girls/Camp Cherith for 27 years. She also worked as a teacher/supply teacher for 29 years, predominantly with the Halton Board. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thank you to all who have helped mom over these difficult last few years - especially her South African friend, Colleen Mulholland. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Camp Cherith in Walkerton, ON. "I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
