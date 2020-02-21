Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie WALPOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie WALPOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie WALPOLE Obituary
Peacefully on February 19, 2020 at Extendicare Hamilton in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Herbert Walpole, son Bryon and great-granddaughter Nikki Butler. Loving mother of Sharon Anne Butler, Sharon (John) Fletcher and Wendy Fulton and daughter-in-law Marion Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Jim (Jackie), Tracey (Kelly), Sherry (Todd), Lori (Collin), Katie, David, Jeffrey, Christy (Jesse) and Brian. Dear great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Extendicare Hamilton for their compassion and care. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Friday, February 28th from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Inurnment to follow in Mt. Hamilton Cemetery. Fellowship at Transfiguration Lutheran Church to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Transfiguration Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -