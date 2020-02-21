|
Peacefully on February 19, 2020 at Extendicare Hamilton in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Herbert Walpole, son Bryon and great-granddaughter Nikki Butler. Loving mother of Sharon Anne Butler, Sharon (John) Fletcher and Wendy Fulton and daughter-in-law Marion Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Jim (Jackie), Tracey (Kelly), Sherry (Todd), Lori (Collin), Katie, David, Jeffrey, Christy (Jesse) and Brian. Dear great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Extendicare Hamilton for their compassion and care. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Friday, February 28th from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Inurnment to follow in Mt. Hamilton Cemetery. Fellowship at Transfiguration Lutheran Church to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Transfiguration Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020