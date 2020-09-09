It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Marjorie Wilkinson (née Crawford) in her 83rd year, at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton on Friday, September 4, 2020. Marjorie, beloved wife of Gerard Wilkinson and loving mother of Mark Wilkinson (Naomi) and Kathy McGuire (Patrick), and cherished grandmother of Cailie McGuire, Riley McGuire and Taiya Wilkinson. Dear sister of Dave Crawford (Patricia), also of Hamilton, sister-in-law to Charles Wilkinson (Theresa) and predeceased by Marion Peters (Murray). Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Anne Crawford. She will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Special thanks to the Right Reverend David Ralph Spence for graciously presiding over Marjorie's service. The family would also like to convey their deep appreciation and gratitude to Doctor Grafham, VON staff and the amazing palliative care team at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. There will be a private funeral on Friday, September 11, 2020, at The Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre in Dundas, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Marjorie's memory to St. Peter's Hospital - Palliative Care Unit. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com