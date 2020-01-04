Home

Mark Andrew EMERSON

Mark Andrew EMERSON In Memoriam
In loving memory of my beloved son Mark, taken suddenly on New Years day. I watched you grow to be a fine man; your enthusiasm, sense of humor, and justice amazed me. Your career took you to many countries, and you were given the opportunity to become president of ONA America. You had two wonderful children, Cody and Samantha who love and miss you always. You were gregarious, and considered everyone your friend. I cherish the times we spent together with our family. Know that I love and miss you so very much. You will always be in my mind, heart and prayers, my precious son. Gone too soon. Love you always, your Mom
