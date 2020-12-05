1/
Mark Andrew McConachie
Peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mark McConachie, of Hagersville, in his 64th year. Loving father of Aaron and Tara McConachie, Megan and Shawn McCann. Cherished grandpa Mark of Leah, Mason and Kaya. Beloved son of Jane McConachie. Dear brother of Jim (Jen) McConachie and Marty (Terry) Dosser. Predeceased by his father Earl McConachie and sister Barb McConachie. Mark will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mark was an avid storyteller and always had a good joke to tell. He had a passionate love for animals and will be reunited with his family Tucker and Frank. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Keith Ovington Funeral Home, 134 King Street, Burford. Keith Ovington 519-449-1112. www.keithovington.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keith Ovington Funeral Home
134 King Street
Burford, ON N0E 1AO
(519) 449-1112
