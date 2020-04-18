Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Hadysh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Hadysh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Hadysh Obituary
Peacefully on April 13, 2020, Mark Hadysh passed away at St. Peter's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Edwards-Hadysh. Dear brother of Joe (Doreen) Avey, and sister Teresa Avey. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mark was a retired postal carrier with Canada Post. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -