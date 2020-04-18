|
Peacefully on April 13, 2020, Mark Hadysh passed away at St. Peter's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Edwards-Hadysh. Dear brother of Joe (Doreen) Avey, and sister Teresa Avey. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mark was a retired postal carrier with Canada Post. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020