With heavy hearts we announce that Mark Laurence Rooney of Hamilton passed away at age 98 on January 27, 2020. His passing was peaceful, but sudden, following a brief respiratory infection. Predeceased by his beloved wife for 58 years, Kay, in 2003 and by his second wife for 12 years, Jeanette, in 2019, and by his daughter Maria (Sister Katrina) Rooney of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 2007, and by his three dear sisters in New Zealand. Cherished father of his son Paul of Toronto, and dearly loved grandfather of Colleen (Rob) and Emily, and great-grandfather of Julian, Oliver, Wesley, and Beau. Loved stepfather of Philip Laperruque and Lynai Church, and Lynai's daughter Kali. Mark will be missed by many nephews, nieces, family and friends in New Zealand and throughout Canada. Born in New Zealand on December 25, 1921, Mark served as a Navigator/Wireless Operator with the New Zealand Air Force in World War II, and then following the war, Kay (raised in Canada) and Mark lived in New Zealand and then primarily in Hamilton and Toronto for many years raising their family, serving the community and loving and supporting each other. Mark worked as a professional engineer on projects ranging from the Avro Arrow to the nuclear facilities of Ontario Hydro. An avid reader of fiction and non-fiction, and a devout Catholic, Mark had significant involvement with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and several other volunteer endeavors within his communities. In his later retirement, he enjoyed his home workshop, and gardening with Jeanette. No flowers please, but anyone who wishes to honour Mark is welcome to do so by making a gift in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation will be held at P. X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Thursday, January 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church (Corpus Christi site), 1694 Upper James St., on Friday, January 31st at 10:30 a.m. Burial to take place at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga, Ont. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020