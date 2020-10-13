It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Leslie Fraser announce his peaceful passing on October 9, 2020 at St Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton in his 67th year. Mark was born on September 25, 1953 to the late Russell and Kathleen (Watson) Fraser. Mark was the beloved husband and best friend of Dale Fraser for 27 years. Much loved father of Erin, Matthew and Alexander. Beloved brother of Donald (predeceased) and wife Bonnie, Jane and husband Gheri Celin and Gregory. He will be dearly be missed by many nieces and nephews. Mark was a great man who always made everyone feel welcome and his generosity and kindness impacted many lives. Special gratitude and recognition to the staff at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton for making Mark's final days comfortable. Visitation will be held at Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East Hamilton on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. As per Mark's request in lieu of a funeral there will be a tree planting ceremony planned by the family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your own choosing. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com