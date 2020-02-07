|
|
Passed away suddenly in Cuba on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 63. Predeceased by his parents Kole and Mare Lulgjuraj. Beloved husband and best friend of Pasqualina "Lina" Ljuljdjuraj (nee DiGianvito) of 38 years. Loving father of Marina (Gordon), Mariana, Mara (Ryan), Alessandro and Victor. Proud Deda of Scarlett. Dear brother of Marash Lugjuraj (Teresa) and Katrina Camaj (Nua) and dear brother-in-law of Gerry and Paola Cucullo. Mark will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, caring man, who will be missed by many. Mark's family will receive visitors at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. The celebration of Mark's life will continue in the Parish Hall immediately following the Funeral Mass. A private interment will take place at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020