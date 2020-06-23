Mark Ljuljdjuraj
The family of the late Mark Ljuljdjuraj would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone for your support and love during such a difficult time. The acts of thoughtfulness and kindness by way of donations, flowers, cards, food, visitations and mass intentions were greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the Azzurri clubs for showing how much love and respect you had for Mark. We found much comfort in hearing the many wonderful stories shared about Mark and please know that those memories will remain in our hearts always. The family had wished to thanked everyone in person, but an unforeseen pandemic had prevented that. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for honouring his memory. We love and miss you so much. Cheers to all the good memories shared!!!

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.
