Although in declining health for many years, Mark passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at St. Josephs Hospital. Eldest son of Margaret and the late Max Pizzolato, he is survived by his brother Paul (Nancy) and many relatives in Canada and Italy. A fervent computer enthusiast, he worked in various positions in the industry. He was always available to his many friends both on line in gaming, and in solving any problems they had with their systems, and enjoyed dining out at every opportunity. They will all surely miss him. Cremation has taken place and a private family internment will be held at White Chapel Cemetery.



