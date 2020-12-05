With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Mark, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 64. Mark will be deeply missed by his loving soulmate Tracy and her children Samantha and Emily. Much loved father of Mitchell, Linsey, and their mother Nancy. Dear brother of Gail, Gary, Guy, Rex and Kandy. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Janet Fischer and by his brother Jim. Mark will be lovingly remembered and missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Mark touched the lives of many and was well respected and loved by all who knew him. His sense of humour was constant and quick witted and will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.