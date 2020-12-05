1/1
Mark Mitchell Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Mark, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 64. Mark will be deeply missed by his loving soulmate Tracy and her children Samantha and Emily. Much loved father of Mitchell, Linsey, and their mother Nancy. Dear brother of Gail, Gary, Guy, Rex and Kandy. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Janet Fischer and by his brother Jim. Mark will be lovingly remembered and missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Mark touched the lives of many and was well respected and loved by all who knew him. His sense of humour was constant and quick witted and will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved