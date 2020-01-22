Home

Mark (Aldo) Rubino

Mark (Aldo) Rubino In Memoriam
Today's the anniversary Of the day that i lost you, And for a time it felt as though I'd lost myself that day too. Bust loss has taught me many things And now I face each day, With hope and happy memories To help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness That your're no longer here, Your influence still guides me And I still feel you ever near. What we shared will never die It lives within my heart, Bringing strength and confort While we are apart. You have now been gone 17 years, just as long as I had you in my life. I think about you everyday, and remember your silliness, your laughter, and your pancakes... I wish I had learned that secret before you had to leave.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
