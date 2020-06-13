Mark RUST
Mark Rust of Oakville passed away on June 8, 2020. Surviving him is his wife, Susan Rust (nee Day), his daughters Maggie and Alixandra, Susan's children Christopher, Jeremy, Lauren, Sean, many beloved grandchildren, as well as his siblings Patti Ann, Margaret, Matthew and David. Mark touched many lives as a professor at Sheridan College in Oakville, and as the band leader of The Buddy Love Band. Service to be held at a later date. In memory of Mark, donations to Port Nelson United Church, 3132 South Drive, Burlington, ON. http://www.portnelsonunitedchurch.com/giving.php would be gratefully appreciated www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
