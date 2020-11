Suddenly on November 1, 2020 at the age of 46. Beloved son, brother and uncle. He will be dearly missed by all those he held dear. Visitation will be held in Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 p.m. Cremation. For those who wish, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or CAMH would be greatly appreciated by the family.