1932-2020 On Thursday, March 27 at 1:45 am, Mom passed away surrounded by her family at JBH. Predeceased by her husband Gerard (Gerry) and baby Alexander, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Dad will welcome her with open arms, while the kids: Mike (partner Alena), Phillip (Anna), Alexandra (partner John) and grandson Jack (partner Onalee) will find comfort in cherished memories. Mother was a warrior of kindness and care. She lived her life providing for and serving others guided by her faith. She bought cars (3) for friends and provided the financial means to others for necessary travel, home repairs, medical aids and stipends to live. It filled her heart to help others. Mom never passed a homeless person without giving money and if they had a dog, well they would certainly receive more from her. She loved animals, she loved her friends and she loved her family. Growing up we tried her patience on more than one occasion as Dad left it to her to be the authoritarian - he assuming the roles of breadwinner, chauffeur and math instructor while mother ran the household and raised the children. As we got older she found joy in volunteerism and taught fitness classes, then spent 20+ years as a Telecare volunteer and always, there was church. She found her place with the Burlington Baptist Church and always said to us "I'm not one of the important people" yet so often she was asked to read scripture - a request she threw herself into wholeheartedly; with vivid, passionate readings. She was strong-willed, opinionated and very funny. She was also elegant, classy and a true lady. A cerebral person she read constantly and a book was never far from her hand. Her other great passion in life was grandson Jack; he was, she would say, "the light of her life' and indeed", no one was a better Grammy than her. They had a special bond and became even closer through the years. She was proud too, of the partner he found in Onalee - a beautiful soul who radiates a gentle calm. Mom was dearly loved by all of us and we hope she knew it. The world is a darker place without her and heaven just got brighter. Mom, say hi to Dad and all of our beautiful little fur babies. Xoxo A celebration of Mom's life will be held later this year when the world is less surreal. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Burlington Humane Society or the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020