Marlene Ann Stewart

Marlene Ann Stewart Obituary
Marlene Stewart, aged 77, of Beamsville, Ontario, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Catharines General Hospital on March 9th, 2020. Marlene was born in Grimsby, Ontario on September 29, 1942. Marlene is predeceased by her loving parents, John and Evelyn (Russ) Stewart. She is survived by her son Terry (Janet Duga), her daughter Lisa (Kevin Colvey) and her brother Donald (Wendy). She was cherished by her granddaughters Cecily and Victoria. A reception in Marlene's honour and memory will take place March 23rd from 2-4 pm at the Tallman Fireside Room, 3277 King Street, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Niagara Health Foundation in Marlene's name. Please see tallmanfuneralhomes.ca for additional information.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020
