After a courageous battle with cancer, passed away at the Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 66. Predeceased by her husband Neil (2015) and her parents Joseph and Angela DiOrio. Beloved sister of Terri (Barry) and the late Chuck Cino, Pat and the late Ken Ormerod, Jo-Ann and Dominic Tersigni. Fondly remembered by her in-laws, especially Rita and Denton Wilson, many nieces and nephews, and her close friends Helen Leader and family and John and Nancy Agro. With courage and determination, Marlene accepted any challenges she faced. She was also an accomplished baker always willing to share her cookies, pies and chocolate sweets. Mass of the Christian burial took place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Special thanks to Father Mark Gatto and the many doctors and health care workers for their kindness. We are also very grateful to all the staff at Bob Kemp Hospice and PX Dermody for their compassionate and loving care. If so desired, contributions to the Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated.