Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dermody's Funeral Homes
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Noble


1956 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Noble Obituary
Noble, S. Marlene (nee Evans) Passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 4, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario. Loving wife of 43 years to John Noble. Loving mother of Jeff Noble (Kristin) and Kevin Noble (Kristen). Marlene will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren Nolan, William, Samantha, and Benjamin. Remembered by her siblings Bill Evans (Sharon), Jerry Evans, Cathy Stevenson (Bill), Joanne White (Arthur), Ron Evans, Debbie Springer (Conrad), Sandra Evans, Nancy Wylie (Daryl), Ellen Short (Dennis). Arrangements for her celebration of life will be made in the future. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's honour can be made to The McMaster Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario, or the Dr. Bob Kemp .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -