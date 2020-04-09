|
Noble, S. Marlene (nee Evans) Passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 4, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario. Loving wife of 43 years to John Noble. Loving mother of Jeff Noble (Kristin) and Kevin Noble (Kristen). Marlene will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren Nolan, William, Samantha, and Benjamin. Remembered by her siblings Bill Evans (Sharon), Jerry Evans, Cathy Stevenson (Bill), Joanne White (Arthur), Ron Evans, Debbie Springer (Conrad), Sandra Evans, Nancy Wylie (Daryl), Ellen Short (Dennis). Arrangements for her celebration of life will be made in the future. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's honour can be made to The McMaster Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario, or the Dr. Bob Kemp .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020