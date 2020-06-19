July 6, 1995-June 3, 2020 Suddenly at home in Guelph. Remembered fondly by: father, Brian, mother, Penelope (nee Morgan), sibling, Sabrina (Chris Russell); grandparents, Ken and Margaret Yott of Chatham; extended family and many friends. Graduated University of Guelph, Nelson H.S., Beaudoin P.S., Pineland P.S., Absorbent Minds Preschool. Belonged to: Guelph Chamber Choir, Rainbow Chorus, Oakville Children's Choir; ARCH (Guelph); St. Christopher's Anglican Church Burlington; LGBTQ community; employed: Beertown Guelph as prep cook; previously, Cargill Meat Packing. Enjoyed: weightlifting, biking, fencing, gardening, wood carving, wood burning, cooking, hiking, music, singing, alto sax, reading, nature, pets/animals, travel, games, conversation, people. Private Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service to follow, see Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington website for information as it becomes available. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.