Died Nov. 1 2020. Dr. Marshall Capel was born in Nesbitt, Manitoba and was raised in Swift Current, Sask. He served in World War 2 with the Canadian First Armoured Brigade Headquarters Signals. He spent many years as an Optometrist in Stoney Creek. He is survived by his wife Bertha(nee Ireland), son David(Shannon), 2 grandchildren Adrianne(Brandon ), Ian and 1 great grandchild(Aubrey Jean). He will be missed.



