Martha Jeanne ALLEN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Martha Jeanne Allen (nee Normandeau) on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 81. Martha passed peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, Ontario, surrounded by her family. Martha is survived by her devoted husband Peter; her cherished children Geoffrey (Cheryl), Kathleen (Richard), and Sean (Sheri); loving grandchildren Brodie (Cassandra), Rylan, and Connor. Martha leaves behind her siblings Claire, Jean-Paul (Marion), Hélène (Ronald), and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father, Donat; mother, Isabelle; sister, Jacqueline (Paul, pre-deceased) and brother, Roland (Claire). Martha enjoyed the beauty of life, including painting, music, and art. Martha was a sweet and gentle soul who took great care of her family and always put others ahead of herself. Fond memories of Martha include long family dinners with excellent food, music and laughter. Martha's family is very grateful for the excellent care she received, especially from the very kind nurses of the Palliative Care unit. Martha's family will be celebrating her life privately as she wished. Expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Canadian Mental Health Association, or the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 4, 2020.
