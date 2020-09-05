Gone fishing! On September 3, 2020, at the age of 92, Martin's life of quiet dignity came to a quiet end. Martin devoted that life to the things he held dear, family and fishing in and around Algonquin Park, usually, but not always, in that order. He grew up just outside the park's gate on a small farm. The Great Depression put schooling beyond the eighth grade out of reach and forced him to assume the responsibilities of adulthood early. Despite his tough beginnings, he never complained and found happiness in the little things. Martin worked for the City of Burlington for 23 years, where he was well respected by his coworkers. He found much joy in his many years of retirement, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, bird watching and spending time with his grandchildren who were a source of great pride. He will be forever missed by Gloria (nee McKellar), his wife and best fishing buddy of 55 years, daughters Mairi (Bill Hourigan), Sue (Daryle Perrin), his son Adam (Paula Gregg), and grandchildren Abby, Mikhayla, Jack and Jessica. Ozzie and Paisley will dearly miss the treats he kept beside his chair. A special thanks to Dr. Jansz, Dr. Garland and the amazing staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for their kindness and support. A special thank you to Emily, Tina, Alex, Olivia, Stefania, Ricardo, Priscilla and Mike. We will always remember his words, "if you can't put the worm on the hook, you can't fish." May you rest in peace, and may the fish always be biting in L'Amble Creek. XO As per his wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. To celebrate his life a private family memorial mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Burlington. For those who wish, donations in memory of Martin to the Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com