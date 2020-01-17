Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin DOSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin DOSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully in his sleep after a battle with Alzheimer's, Martin Dosen passed away at the age of 79 on January 15, 2020 at Ridgeview Long Term Care facility. Martin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katica Dosen (Kasunic) and his four daughters Mary Nikolica (Peter), Diana Vrsaljko (Steve), Lori Mravicich (Simon) and Miki Gedge (Brad). He will be forever missed by his 9 grandchildren Peter, Sarah, Emily, Rebecca, Ella, Lucas, Sawyer, Avery and William. Dear brother of Anka Biljan (Nikola), Jeka Elez, Stipe Dosen (Dragica) and the late Joso Dosen (Anna). Martin will be fondly remembered by the rest of his family and friends in both Croatia and Canada. Even though his stay there was short, we want to thank the staff at Ridgeview for their care and support during this difficult time. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Markey-Dermody funeral home (1774 King St East, Hamilton). The funeral will be held at Holy Cross Parish at 10am on Monday January 20th (1883 King St East, Hamilton). Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Holy Cross Parish would be appreciated. "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die" "Po?ivaj u miru božjem"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -