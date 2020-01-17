|
Peacefully in his sleep after a battle with Alzheimer's, Martin Dosen passed away at the age of 79 on January 15, 2020 at Ridgeview Long Term Care facility. Martin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katica Dosen (Kasunic) and his four daughters Mary Nikolica (Peter), Diana Vrsaljko (Steve), Lori Mravicich (Simon) and Miki Gedge (Brad). He will be forever missed by his 9 grandchildren Peter, Sarah, Emily, Rebecca, Ella, Lucas, Sawyer, Avery and William. Dear brother of Anka Biljan (Nikola), Jeka Elez, Stipe Dosen (Dragica) and the late Joso Dosen (Anna). Martin will be fondly remembered by the rest of his family and friends in both Croatia and Canada. Even though his stay there was short, we want to thank the staff at Ridgeview for their care and support during this difficult time. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Markey-Dermody funeral home (1774 King St East, Hamilton). The funeral will be held at Holy Cross Parish at 10am on Monday January 20th (1883 King St East, Hamilton). Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Holy Cross Parish would be appreciated. "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die" "Po?ivaj u miru božjem"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020