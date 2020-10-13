1/1
Martin Harold HOMER
1958-01-15 - 2020-10-06
At home, on Oct. 6, 2020, 3 months short of his 63rd birthday, Martin left this physical world with Angels surrounding him, to join his family in Heaven. He is now at home and at peace with our Creator. He is survived by his Children - Marshal (Melissa) Homer, Veronica (Paul) Quay, granddaughter Hannah Homer, his wife of 41 years, Rose, and brother James French. Pre-deceased by 2 brothers Danny & Mitch, both parents Harry & Jerraldine, grandparents & many uncles & aunts. He will be missed, also, by his Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law, his many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Will be, always, in our hearts and in our memories! Arrangement entrusted to Truscott, Brown & Dwyer Funeral Home.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
