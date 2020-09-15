1/1
Martin Healy Jr.
1977-11-08 - 2020-09-11
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Marty Healy Jr. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2020 after many years of suffering with congestive heart failure. Eldest and loving son of Marty and Millie. Best friend and big brother of Wendy, Paul (Melissa), and Ricky. Amazing uncle to Olivia, Zack, Jasmine, Ella, Lola, Luca, and Jacob. Feeling lost and confused is his four-legged best buddy, Corson. Marty will also be remembered warmly by his huge extended family and friends. Anyone who knew Marty, knew of his great love for baseball. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in London, Ontario would be greatly appreciated. We will be holding a Celebration of Life on November 07, 2020 from 1p.m. - 5p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion on Upper Wentworth Street in Hamilton (celebration will be in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines)

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 15, 2020.
