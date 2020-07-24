1/1
Martin KEMPF
1927 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martin Kempf on July 23, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Rosemarie for 65 years. Loving father of Ray (Karen), Paul (BettyAnn) and Rick (Sue). He will be deeply missed by his sister Rosalia in Germany as well as many nieces and nephews. Adored grandfather to Devon (Adrian), Dan (Katherine), Chris, Melinda (Ben), Kyle (Julie), Morgan (Alex), Andrew (Jenna), Madison and Nicole. Cherished great grandfather to Isabella, Cohen, Emmet, Mason, Ryker, Ellis, Sylvie and Roxanne. Martin was born in Sin Martin, Romania and later moved to Germany in 1944 and eventually immigrated to Canada in 1949. He worked at Ford Motor for 28 years and retired in July 1989. Special thanks to the staff at Hamilton General Hospital (CCU) for their kind care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E on Monday, July 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers to be said at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Church- 50 Brucedale Avenue East on Tuesday, July 28th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sts. Pter & Paul Church in Martin's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
JUL
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
JUL
27
Vigil
07:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
JUL
28
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
