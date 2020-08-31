Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 28, 2020 in his 71st year. Martin will be remembered forever by his loving wife Susan (nee Whitehead) and sorely missed by his sons, Neal (Lindsay) and Kevin (Natalie) and his grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Christian and Iris. Fondly remembered by stepsons Graham (Sophia) and Christopher (Colleen) and their children, Cameron, Lyla, Shay and Revy. Held in the hearts of siblings, Tom (Barb) Olivia James (Gord) and Wilf (Michele) and many nieces and nephews. Martin was predeceased by wife Anne (Baltare), and his parents Pat and Ethel Costello. Friends will be received at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames St. South, Ingersoll on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8pm. For information on how to register, please call the funeral home 519-425-1600. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/
attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place which may preclude some from being able to attend and masks are mandatory. A private family service will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
(cheques accepted) would be appreciated. Personal condolences may be posted at www.mcbeathdynes.ca
"A strong, fearless man with a heart of gold and a wonderfully wicked sense of humour".