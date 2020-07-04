1/1
Martin SIMONCIC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a very kind and gentle soul. Martin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved wife and soulmate to Kathy for almost 63 years. Martin was a father figure to many god children and he cherished them all. Survived by brother-in-law Franc Geric (Inka) of Slovenija, nephew to Milan (Mary) of Thunder Bay , and many nieces and nephews from Canada and Slovenija. A very special thank you to Kathy Lori Frank and Laura for all their around the clock care for Martin. Heart felt thank you to his dear friend Audrey for all her love and support, and to all the neighbors for their ongoing care and support, and the Bayshore nurses for their excellent care and compassion. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home (905-664-4222). All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Catholic Church, 125 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Gregory Parish would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved