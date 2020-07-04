Martin SIMONCIC

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a very kind and gentle soul. Martin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved wife and soulmate to Kathy for almost 63 years. Martin was a father figure to many god children and he cherished them all. Survived by brother-in-law Franc Geric (Inka) of Slovenija, nephew to Milan (Mary) of Thunder Bay , and many nieces and nephews from Canada and Slovenija. A very special thank you to Kathy Lori Frank and Laura for all their around the clock care for Martin. Heart felt thank you to his dear friend Audrey for all her love and support, and to all the neighbors for their ongoing care and support, and the Bayshore nurses for their excellent care and compassion. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home (905-664-4222). All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Catholic Church, 125 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Gregory Parish would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com