Marva Ann Diaz Wilson, fondly known as Auntie Marva, was born July 10, 1951 on the island of Trinidad and Tobago in the village of Hubert's Town in Point Fortin. She migrated to Canada on December 6, 1987 and lived there until her death on August 2, 2020. She was born to Philip and Ursula Diaz and was number 6 of 12 siblings. Marva was married to Fred Toussaint and they had 3 beautiful children in that union. They later divorced and she married Arthur Wilson her surviving spouse. Marva is survived by her daughter Alicia Nicole Montague, her sons Jerry Toussaint, Neil Toussaint and his spouse Arthur Wilson; her 5 grandchildren: Tyler, Tarisha, Elijah, Tayjah and Ayanna. Her siblings: Keithann Hospedales, Sophia Bandele, Glenda Diaz, Margaret Roberts and Selvon Diaz. And her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many relatives. Auntie Marva was an entrepreneur, who in her later years shared her time between Canada and Trinidad, where she loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Marva lived a dedicated life of service to her family, friends, and most important, she gave her life to the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. What a wonderful example she has been to all of us who knew her. She loved to laugh and joke, her family knew that if you were to fall, hit your elbow, stub your toe, she will be the one to laugh, remember and poke fun long after the event. My goodness, she was an AMAZING cook and baker. You name it, she can cook it and it was all somehow exceptionally good for your health. She would say "eat, it is all made with 'diet flour'." She loved to entertain and found joy in watching others indulge and devour her food. It was a very sudden and sad occasion when Marva went to sleep on Sunday August 02, 2020, just moments after one of her favorite nieces, Betty-Ann Hospedales-Pilgrim had just called her from Trinidad to let her know how much she loved and appreciated her for being such a wonderful aunt and share some special moments. However, we all take comfort in the Biblical assurance that says: "We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in the twinkling of an eye, at the sound of the trump, when the dead in Christ shall rise first". So we say, sleep on Auntie Marva, and take your rest, see you soon, on that great 'getting-up morning'. We weep for you because we love you and miss you, but the Psalmist David says in Psalm 30, verse 5: "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning'. So, farewell Auntie ... farewell Mom ... farewell Granny ... farewell sister ... farewell my friend ... farewell my love ... see you in the morning. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca